Maximiliana Pastorelli Lowe passed away October 8, 2021, in Mountain View, California. Known as Maxi, she was born on November 21, 1929, in Munich, Germany to Josef and Maria Kronwinkler. She endured the bombings and deprivations of the war as a teen-ager. After the war she came to the United States on a ship in rough seas and joked that a sip of brandy each day helped her stay on her feet. She arrived in New York in 1956, where her sister Trude was living and then started working for a family as a governess. The family moved to Hillsborough, California shortly after her arrival and she accompanied them. There she met her future husband, Henry Pastorelli, when he delivered the dry cleaning to the house. He had keys to the estate and was friendly with the security dogs and Maxi was shocked to find this strange man in the kitchen. They started dating and married October 11, 1957.
They had many years of happiness and contentment at their home in San Carlos. Henry passed away in 2001. She then married Walter Lowe who predeceased her. She enjoyed her work as a bookkeeper and was employed until the age of 83. She enjoyed opera, dancing, fashion, fine restaurants and visiting with friends and relatives.
She is survived by her two sons, Helmut Ocker in Munich, Germany, and Henry Pastorelli (Carla Dorow) in Los Altos, California. She is further survived by her granddaughter Angelika Weise (Michael Weise) in Munich, Germany. In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by her three sisters; Edith Kronwinkler, Elfriede Dickmann, and Trude Klein, and a daughter-in-law, Renate Ocker.
Maxi had a boundless optimism and positive outlook. She had a caring interest and relationship with all her family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers. She was always well dressed and ready to “make the best of every day”.
A memorial is planned in spring and her ashes will be interred in St. John’s Cemetery in San Mateo.
