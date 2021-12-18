Mavis C. Baird, died peacefully at the age of 95 in Berkeley on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She was born to A. J. Canata and Hazel Mae Miller on December 8, 1925 in San Francisco.
She is predeceased in death in 2006 by the love of her life John N. Baird, Jr. who was a fourth generation San Franciscan. They were married on July 8, 1950 in San Francisco. They raised their five children, Susan (Mark), Katherine (Kenny), Elizabeth (Wayne), Victoria (Fred), David (Cathy) in Hillsborough. Mavis had ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Mavis and John were avid 49er fans. John first started watching the 49ers when they were playing at Kezar Stadium in Golden Gate Park. They both continued to root for the ‘9er’s when they moved to Candlestick. The family carries on the tradition of being avid 49ers fans when the team moved to Santa Clara’s Levi’s stadium. There is a brick with their name on it that was laid at the stadium. Mavis continued to attend the games and tailgate well into her 80’s with her children and grandchildren in her iconic gold 49er jacket.
Mavis was a woman with a curious and sharp mind with many interests and a strong competitive spirit. She was an avid master bridge player. She played duplicate bridge at the Burlingame Bridge Center well into her 80’s. Mavis was a talented needlepointer and knitter. She gave away many of her beautiful “eyelash” scarves to her family and friends. She loved traveling to the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the National Parks and to Mexico with family.
In her earlier years when her children were small she and her best friend Connie would take them skiing while their husbands were working. One of their favorite vacations was driving a motor home to the Grand Canyon where they rode the mules down to the canyon floor. Mavis was always up for an adventure and had such a zest for life. But throughout her travels, her favorite place remained Tahoe.
Mavis first visited Tahoe as a little girl and stayed at Camp Richardson with her parents. Mavis and John shared an affinity for Tahoe. One of Mavis’s and John’s first date was a ski lesson at Squaw Valley. They taught their children to ski at Powder Bowl Ski Area in the 1950’s. The family enjoyed staying at the now defunct Deer Park Lodge which is currently the location of the River Ranch Restaurant. Tahoe continues to be a beloved vacation destination for the entire family.
Mavis was a woman ahead of her times with a curious mind and an independent spirit. She took courses to bone up on her computer skills. She loved to watch the planes take off from SFO with her dear friend Flo Biscay. She loved hummingbirds, flying kites and watching clouds with her grandchildren. Fun and free-spirited Mavis always loved being the life of a party. She had a bit of a lead foot while driving around in her car with an oversized stuffed bear strapped in the back seat.
Mavis resided in the last year of her life at Silverado Memory Care where she was known for sense of humor, sharp wit and mischievous personality. The staff were incredibly kind to her and admired her independence.
There was a private family gathering at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo where Mavis was interred with her husband. If you wish to honor Mavis with a charitable donation, her favorite charity is the SPCA.
