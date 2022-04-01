Maurice Lester Hanson was born July 9, 1931 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to Maurice Peter Hanson and Verda Marie Martin. He grew up in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his brothers, Allen and Gene, and sisters Jeanette and Shirley. He graduated from Colorado Springs High School, class of 1949. “Bud” as he was known to family and friends, enlisted in the army in 1951 and served overseas in Germany on the 34th Hospital Train. He received an honorable discharge in 1954 after having been awarded the Army Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Bud lived in Redwood City, California and worked as a mechanic at United Airlines. He met and married Mary Cunniff from Rawtenstall, England and together they raised their daughter Marah in San Carlos. Taking full advantage of the benefits of working for an airline, they traveled the world with Mary as travel agent. After a 33 year career with the company, Bud retired from United Airlines and continued to enjoy his travel benefits. Bud and Mary were always together and had many adventures and enjoyed cruising to exotic destinations throughout their retirement years. They also were dedicated volunteers at St Anthony’s of Padua Dining Room in Redwood City. They volunteered every Monday sorting donations for the clothing bank for over 15 years! But, in 2003, they started on a new adventure as Grandma & Grandpa, which was one of their greatest joys. Mary passed away in 2016 but Bud continued to keep busy with his role as dad and grandpa attending many softball, baseball and basketball games, plays, dance performances, graduations, holiday events and dinners and family vacations.
Maurice Lester Hanson, also known as, Bud, Dad, Pops, Grandpa, Gramps, is survived by his brother, Allen Hanson, sisters, Jeanette Peoples & Shirley Dennis, daughter Pat Sita, daughter Marah Curry, Son-in-law Tim Curry, and grandchildren Jillian Curry and Dylan Curry. A thoughtful and kind soul, he was loved by all who knew him.
A service is planned for April 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St Charles Church in San Carlos. Donations may be made to St Anthony’s of Padua in Bud’s honor.
