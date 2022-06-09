Maryann Frances Viles, 78, died peacefully while surrounded by her family in San Mateo, CA on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Maryann was born in San Francisco, CA to Aldo and Patricia Arnaudo.
Maryann married her high school sweetheart, Barry Viles. This past December they celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage. They resided in San Mateo and raised two children, Kelly and Rick.
Maryann attended college to get her degree in Early Childhood Development and became the owner and Director of Foster City Children’s Center. After 10 years of caring for many children Maryann changed career paths and went to work for the Redwood City Police Department. Maryann put in over 20 years of service for RWCPD before retiring in 2009.
When Maryann wasn’t working you could find her and Barry hitting up estate sales or antiquing. Maryann touched many lives and loved spending time with her family and her close friends.
Maryann was preceded in death by her father, Aldo, her mother, Patricia and her brother Larry.
She is survived by her loving husband Barry, her two children, Kelly and Rick, her grandson Christopher, and her great grandchildren, Payton and Hudson, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to services held at Cypress Lawn Funeral Home at the Tiffany Chapel (1370 El Camino Real, Colma) held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 12-2.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
