M. Virginia Spiker, a life-long San Francisco Peninsula resident, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2021 in the comfort of her Redwood City home of 67 years.
‘Virginia” Styles was born on June 1, 1925 at Letterman Hospital in the San Francisco Presidio to Benjamin James Styles and Mary Virginia Styles (Texiera), spending her early years in San Francisco and Daly City, before moving to Redwood City in the late 1930s. She attended Sequoia High School in Redwood City (Class of 1942), and was the first girl to become a member of the radio club. Graduating during wartime, her part in the war effort was first replacing indicator lights in B-17 bombers, and later using her radio skills at an FCC listening post in Hayward to monitor war-time radio broadcasts from around the world.
In 1947, she married John Wesley Spiker (she knew from high school), with whom she had six children. In the late 1960s, and with the children grown, she re-entered the work-force, ultimately retiring from the Saga Food Corporation in the late 1980s. She and John also enjoyed travelling – visiting such places as Mexico, Guatemala, Spain, Europe, Soviet Russia and Israel.
Virginia is pre-deceased by her husband, John and her brother, Jim. She is survived by her six children – sons Paul (Carol), Bill (Isabel), Rick (Beverly), Bob and Ed; daughter Jeanne Adams and 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
As one of the founders and a long-time active member of St. Pius Parish in Redwood City, a Mass of Christian Burial was held at the church with internment at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
