Mary C. Shafer, age 81, of Burlingame, CA, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mary was born in Pennsylvania and worked for AT&T in Wayne before moving to California in her 20s. She continued her work at the phone company, which later became Pacific Telesis and retired after 31 years, in 1988. Mary had a deep love of animals and enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Stuart E. Shafer in 2005, parents John F. Conte and Nora C. Conte, and sister, Florence C. Hannum. She is survived by her siblings, Patrick A. Conte (Marie), Joanne Cugini (Daniel), brother-in-law Charles Hannum, nieces Amy Madden (James), Teresa Allegretto (Rebecca), Krista Trainer (Patrick), and nephews John Hannum, Brian T. Conte (Gina), David Hannum (Eileen), Michael Cugini (Kelly), Charles Hannum Jr., Daniel Cugini Jr. (Jennfier) and many great nieces and great nephews. To ensure the health and safety of our community, we are following all guidelines set by local, state and CDC officials. A private memorial service for the family will be held at 10:30 am on June 5, 2020 at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, California. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org) would be appreciated.

