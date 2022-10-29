Mary Louise Bupp, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on October 24, 2022. She was 73 years old.
After graduating from Hawthorne High School in 1967, she met the love of her life, Jamie Bupp, and they quickly fell in love and were later married in 1969. Together, they moved north from southern California, started a beautiful family, and eventually settled in Redwood City. As she was very fond of saying, “Climate best by government test.”
Mary loved to read. She enjoyed hot cups of tea, crafting, and watching the birds in her garden. She had a notable talent for trivia, a skill she demonstrated frequently, easily ‘besting’ all of us at Trivial Pursuit and Jeopardy! She had a sweet and charming sense of humor, often joking around the house with her family cracking jokes here and there. She was quite good at misremembering quotes and song lyrics, often to the embarrassment and annoyance of her kids. Above all, she was incredibly warmhearted and thoughtful, always putting others before herself, whether jumping up to get you more, or going without so others could have enough.
She is survived by her adoring husband Jamie Bupp, and her three children, Andy, Sarah and Emilie, her wonderful grandchildren, Iliana, Nadia, Calvin, and Saoirse, along with her brother Jimmy and her sister Doris. She is predeceased by her mother Betty, and her father, William Dick. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Mary’s favorite non-profits, Gently Hugged, Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, and UNICEF.
Memorial Service will be held at Crippen & Flynn on November 12, 2022.
