On Saturday, June 26, 2021, Mary Lee Hatfield, Tia (Pidgeon) passed away at the age of 72. She was born on March 10, 1949, in Nampa, Idaho, to her parents Franklin Eldon Hatfield and Martha Marian Adams Hatfield. She had survived her brother, Franklin Eldon Hatfield, Jr (Brick), and her brother-in-law, Selverio Santos Castro. Tia is survived by her sister, Lydia Anne Castro, her two nephews, Marceliano and Jonathan, and their children: Isaac, Isabella, Adam, Kiana and Kai, and her niece Erica Elizabeth Martinez-Castro as well as several cousins.
Tia grew up in San Mateo, CA and attended Beresford Elementary, Abbot Middle School, and Hillsdale High School. She earned an associate degree at the College of San Mateo and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and a Medical Records Clerk.
Tia had a quirky personality that was fun to be around, and sometimes a handful. She loved telling jokes and always had a few new ones at the ready. She was known for her hilarious birthday and Christmas cards. And she always got your next one the day after.
Mary Lee traveled to Idaho as a child where she made some of her fondest memories with her cousins: Roberta, Susie, Nancy, and Kristi. She would reminisce about those trips often, or visits to Hemet, CA to see her cousins Marty, Tim and Bill. Tia also loved traveling to Texas to visit her nephews and nieces.
Most of all, Mary Lee, or Pidgeon as her father called her, loved her parents dearly, Martha and Chick. They meant the world to her. Now, until forever, she will lay at the Church of the Transfiguration, a place her parents took her as a young child, where she was baptized Episcopalian, and where fond memories were born.
Tia had cats. Tia was left-handed. Tia made people laugh. Tia had a big heart that she wore out in the open. If you met her, you were bound to run straight into it. Her jokes, laughter, and love are missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 7, at 11 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, San Mateo, at the corner of 39th Avenue and Alamada de las Pulgas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.