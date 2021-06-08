Mary died peacefully at the age of 94 on May 31, 2021. She was predeceased in death by her husband, John, of 69 years. Survivors include her children John (Laurine), Michael (MaryAnne), Jean Swenk (David), and Daniel (Lori); her grandchildren Michelle, Nicole Contreras (Tony), Alisha Gale (Jared), Matthew, D. J., and David; nephews James Porter and Frank Porter (Debi), and niece Trudy Jean (Jerry) Wright; and 5 great-grandchildren (Claire, Thomas, Bridget, Sabrina, Wesley). Her grandson Stephen and her niece, Anne Young, preceded her in death.
Mary was born and raised in San Francisco and lived in the Sunset District. She attended Star of the Sea High School and married October 19, 1947. After living in Daly City, Mary and John moved to the Peninsula where they raised their children. Mom loved gardening, crossword puzzles, and bowled for more than 40 years. She and John also enjoyed golf, traveling, and spending time with the extended family. There was nothing that brought Mom more pleasure than visits with her family.
The family extends their immense gratitude to her amazing caregivers, Carmel, Kelly, Mandy (and Lucky too) and Eileen. They were caring and loving angels at her side who showered her with their love and care which allowed mom to remain in her own home and never stop enjoying the company of her family.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Denis Church, 2250 Avy Ave., Menlo Park, on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Menlo Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Denis where John and Mary were members for almost 50 years.
