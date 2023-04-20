Mary Jean “Jeanne” Stark, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 70 years, entered into rest at home on April 8, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Richard Paul Stark for 62 years. Loving mother of the late Susan Kent, and Michael Joseph Stark (his wife Amy). Devoted daughter of the late Joseph Edward O’Neill and the late Rita Clarie O’Neill. Dear sister of the late Joseph O’Neill and the late Peggy Botelho. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Brandi, Michael, Layla and Cody along with her 8 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 94 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.