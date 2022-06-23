Mary Gray McMurdo passed away peacefully on St. Patrick?s Day.
She was born in Sacramento, California to Lorraine and David Gray. She was a 3rd generation Californian ? raised in San Francisco ? graduated from St. Rose Academy in 1946. Mary attended the College Of San Mateo and San Francisco State University. She went on to teach in the San Mateo-Foster City School District ? teaching primary grades, and for 30 years taught special education at Bayside and Bowditch Middle Schools.
Mary? mom, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and teacher, was trustful, caring and loyal ? Her students, family and friends could always count on her.
Mary is preceded in death by husband Jim, her son David W. McMurdo, daughter Janet Hakey and granddaughter Michelle Deshazo. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Gonzales (Bill), daughter in law Denise McMurdo (Bruce), grandchildren David J. Mc.Murdo (Katie), Allie McMurdo Strauss (Ethan), great grandchildren Asher Strauss and Emilia McMurdo.
If you wish to make a donation, please consider giving to your favorite charity or school.
