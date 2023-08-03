Longtime peninsula resident Gail Lynch passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness, surrounded by loved ones. She was 91.
Born and raised in Massachusetts during the Depression, Gail was the third of three children, and adored her older brother John and her sister Joan. An adventurous young woman, she excitedly joined United Airlines as a stewardess in the 1950’s, when all airliners had propellers, and cross country flights often had five or more stops–some overnight.
After her marriage to Tom Lynch in 1957, Gail retired from United and moved to California to raise a family. After living in a number of places on the peninsula due to Tom’s relocations with Pacific Telephone Company, they settled in Redwood City, raising five children and becoming active at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, there.
In addition to her faith and her family, which always came first, Gail’s passion and generosity had other outlets, and she was tireless in speaking out and volunteering to support the unconditional dignity of human life.
After the untimely passing of her beloved Tom in 1981, she took up watercolor painting and her passion took a new direction; she blossomed as an artist, filling her Redwood City home with soulful paintings of meaningful people and places of her life.
Gail cherished and enjoyed life, loved her family and friends deeply, and gave tirelessly of herself. She is survived by five children, twelve grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.