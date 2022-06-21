Mary Florence Bourne passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on May 10 at the age of 97.
Mary was born on April 17, 1925 to Victoria and Peter Carlino in the Mission District of San Francisco. She met the love of her life John ?Jack? Bourne when they were both students at St. Peter?s Academy. Mary and Jack were married shortly after graduating from high school and stayed in the Mission to raise their four children Mary, Jack, Ed, and Peter. A devout Catholic, Mary spent many hours volunteering at St. Peter?s Parish School and in later years at St. Robert?s Parish in San Bruno. Being a very social person, she loved going out to lunch and playing cards with her friends, and spending time with her family including her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. After moving to Shelter Creek in San Bruno Mary became involved in organizing many of the social events held there. She especially loved the potluck dinners, Friday night socials and calling bingo. Mary was a loving and generous person and was always willing to give a hand to those in need.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon John Bourne, grandson John Bourne, daughter-in-law Marcia Bourne and great grandson Aidan Bourne. She is survived by her daughter Mary Kingshill (Tom), and sons Jack, Ed (Nancy), Peter Bourne and foster son Damian Bastasini (Sharon), grandchildren Tom Kingshill, Mollie, Megan, Michael, Joseph, Philip, and Peter Bourne and great grandchildren Torin Kingshill, Damian, Ethan, Rowan, Jaquilyn, Joaquin, Dugald, and Nina Bourne, Catherine, Niall and Niamh O?Kane. The Bourne family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of Westborough Royale for the tender and loving way they cared for Mom during her years there especially as her health declined and to the hospice nurses who gently assisted her in her final days.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Robert?s Church in San Bruno on June 27 at 11:00. Internment following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Peter?s School, 1266 Florida St., San Francisco, CA 94110, or St. Robert?s Memorial Fund., 1380 Crystal Springs Rd. San Bruno, CA 94066.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.