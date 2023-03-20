Mary Ellen Abood, PhD, a leading scientist and loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly but peacefully in her sleep at home on February 19, 2023.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 20, 2023 @ 7:45 am
Mary Ellen Abood, PhD, a leading scientist and loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly but peacefully in her sleep at home on February 19, 2023.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Dave Bieber; her loving son, Zach Abood-Bieber; her brother George Abood and his wife Kathy, their daughters Jessica and Lily, and son Tom; her step-children Jason and Sarah Bieber and their spouses; and four grandchildren: Jefferson, Brook, Ada and Sam, along with innumerable extended friends and family who will dearly miss her vivacious smile and brilliant mind.
Mary was born on May 14, 1958 in Oak Park, IL, to Leo and Lois (Wuchner) Abood. She became a leading researcher in the cannabinoid field for more than 30 years. She was trained as a pharmacologist at the Pritzker Laboratory at Stanford University, subsequently working at Virginia Commonwealth University, California Pacific Medical Center Research Institute and Temple University, where she received tenure in 2011. Mary retired from research pursuits in 2021, serving as professor emeritus.
Her lifelong passion was conducting research on the molecular biology of cannabinoid receptors and the endocannabinoid system. In 2015, she won the Mechoulam award, bestowed to a scientist who is deemed to have made outstanding contributions to the field.
To honor Mary’s status as a foundational Member of the International Cannabinoid Research Society and her commitment to supporting women in science, her peers have created the “Mary E. Abood ICRS Women in Cannabinoid Research Fund,” supporting trainees and junior-level scientists. HYPERLINK "https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G2AVL9DNMP2W8"Please click here to contribute (HYPERLINK "https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G2AVL9DNMP2W8"https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G2AVL9DNMP2W8).
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Learn and be inspired: You are invited to the 3rd annual Promise to Our Planet — a climate a… Read morePromise to Our Planet: A Climate Action Benefit
ChrisFrank338 said:
Your letter is spot on. Thank you Michelle!
ladypilot26 said:
Sure was glad we were cooking and heating with gas during the recent power outage.
Dirk van Ulden said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.