Mary Elizabeth Shireman passed into her eternal rest on Friday, December 17, 2021. She was 87. Mary was born in San Francisco, but was a long-time resident of San Mateo, CA.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Shireman and by her sons, Michael Shireman (Theresa) and Robert Shireman (Stacy).
Mary is survived by 6 of her children, Janet Chelone (Anthony), Joanne Gilbride (Brian), Ken Shireman (Deborah), Sandy Ghilarducci (Stephen), Debbie Shireman, and Kjerstin Deane (Tom). Mary is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren (13 at last count!).
Mary was a stay-at-home mom until her last child went to school - about 20 years. She always managed to get us kids out the door with shoes on our feet - except Bobby, who lost his shoes on a weekly basis.
She then worked at Zellerbach paper company for 23 years before retiring. In her retirement years, Mary spent time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed the view from her window, which overlooked the Japanese Tea Garden in San Mateo Central Park.
Mary lived at Lesley Towers in San Mateo for many years. While there, she came to know many of her neighbors and table-mates. She enjoyed working at the front desk and in the library at “the home” when she could. If she saw a need and she could help, Mary was always ready to lend a hand. Whether taking a neighbor to the grocery store or to a doctor appointment, if she could help, she would.
Mary was a strong, sassy lady with a sarcastic wit and a great sense of humor. To quote her journal, one thing that was important to her was “Remembering to ‘Let Go and Let God’ guide me thru daily life which he has planned for.”
Mary knew that God created her soul. She loved Jesus and she will be with God in eternity. Until we meet again, “I love you. Good bye.”
A memorial service will be held on January 21 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Colma - after which, there will be a reception with light refreshments.
