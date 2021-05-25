Mary Dolores Falzon, age 90, a San Bruno resident for 29 years, passed peacefully in Millbrae surrounded by her family on May 22, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Emanuel Gaetano Falzon. Loving mother of Carmen Pisani (her boyfriend Terry), the late baby George, Joseph (his wife Marthese) and Raymond (his wife Linda). Dear sister of Emily, and pre-deceased by Raphaela, Carmen, Manuel, Frank, Josephine and Antonia. Also survived by her grandchildren Stephen (his wife Shelli), David (his wife Maria), Gary (his wife Nicki), Nathan (his wife Sarah), Tanya (her husband Cristian), Brandon (his fiancée Kathleen), AnaMarie (her boyfriend Anthony), Robert and Michael, along with great grandchildren Sagen, Shia, William, Thomas, Rocco, Angel, Santino and Elena, also including her dear sister in law Tessy, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A native of Hamrun, Malta, who immigrated to San Francisco with her husband and children in 1967. She spent her life as a dedicated mother and housewife to her family. A member of St. Paul of the Shipwreck and St. Elizabeth’s parish in San Francisco. Later in 1992 when her beloved husband Emanuel died she moved to San Bruno where she became actively involved in Saint Robert’s parish as a member of the Legion of Mary and as a Eucharistic minister to the sick and homebound until the last 5 years. Later in her life she developed a love for the SF Giants and Golden State Warriors. Mary will be dearly missed.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, May 27, 2021 after 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Robert Catholic Church in San Bruno followed by committal at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Condolences may be sent c/o CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
Her family appreciates donations to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Robert Church.
