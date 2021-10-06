In loving memory of Mary, born in Robinsonville, Wisconsin to James and Florence (Conboy) Brinks.
Mary died of natural causes at age 87, in Redwood City. Mary’s faith in God was a principal guiding force throughout her life. She was devoted to family and friends, and frequently walked/hiked with both.
Mary began her career with the Sequoia Union High School District as a Home Economics teacher at Ravenswood High School. She later became a guidance advisor, working at San Carlos, Carlmont, Sequoia, and ending her career as the head of the Guidance Department at Menlo-Atherton, from which she retired in 2002. While at M-A, Mary earned the school’s Sisyphus award twice.
Mary was a successful real estate investor and landlord. Along with her husband Barry, she owned and managed Pear Williams Restaurant in Menlo Park from 1976 - 1982. She was a volunteer docent at Filoli, working as a House and Garden docent and also dispatching nature hikes for school children. Mary was a volunteer usher with Stanford Live, San Jose Rep, and Palo Alto Players.
Mary loved working in her garden. She was known to some as “the rose queen”. She loved playing bridge with her “Ladies of the Club”. She was active in her church and had a very strong connection to her “Best Home Group”. Mary also participated for years in a book club, dubbed “Fallen Women”. Mary loved to travel and made one or two trips each year. Her travel was frequently service based.
Mary is survived by one sister: Florence (Seattle); four children: Leanne, Ken, Darrell, and Adele; seven grandchildren: Erin, Devon, Lauren, Ryan, Alex, Daniel, and Emanuel. Mary’s beloved husband, Barry, her eldest son, Craig, her parents, five sisters and two brothers are all deceased.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in honor of Mary, to Kenya Help: https://kenyahelp.us/
Service: Saturday October 16, 2021 11:00 a.m.
Peninsula Covenant Church
3560 Farm Hill Blvd.
Redwood City, CA 94061
