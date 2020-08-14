Mary Carylee Baker died peacefully at the age of 93 on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1928 in Tolar, Texas and spent her childhood in the hill country of Texas. She started her career for the phone company at Southwestern Bell in Houston where she worked until the family moved to the bay area in 1962. She continued to work for the phone company until she retired after 38 years in 1988.
Carylee spent her retirement years hanging out with friends and was active at the Millbrae Senior Center until it burned down. Cary was predeceased by her husband Howard and son Jeff. She is survived by her daughter Jackie Gainer, son Duane, daughter-in-law Vikki (Persau), granddaughters Kimberly, Kara, Lindsey (Cesar Gonzalez), Olivia (Troy Maloney), Hannah, and great-granddaughters Bailey, Kendall, Quinn and Sophia. Cary was a vital person who welcomed everyone into her home and she will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date when it is safe to get together.
