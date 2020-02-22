Mary Cahill McCourt, aged 94, died at home surrounded by family on February 14, 2020. She was born in Akron, OH to Walter and Gertrude Cahill. She met and married her husband, Jack McCourt, in Akron in 1947 and together they raised seven children.
Mary was a resident of Redwood City for 50 years where she was an active parishioner of St. Pius Catholic Church. She was a teacher of Religious Studies at Notre Dame High School in Belmont, CA for more than 20 years. She was deeply committed to her spiritual studies and practices throughout her life.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; she is survived by her seven loving children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Mary was a bright light in her life and lives of those she touched. She will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends.
A funeral Mass will be offered in her honor at 1:30 PM, Friday, March 6th at St. Pius Catholic Church, 1100 Woodside Rd., Redwood City, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mary’s honor to St. Vincent de Paul Catherine’s Center in San Mateo. http://svdpsm.org/donate/.
