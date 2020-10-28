Mary C. Valencia (Franco), 86, long time resident of San Mateo, CA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Angels Camp, CA.
Mary was born in San Francisco, CA on July 20, 1934. She graduated from St. Peter’s Academy in San Francisco.
Mary married Jerrold D. Valencia on September 25, 1953; they were married for 63 years. Jerry passed on November 20, 2016 and her heart was broken.
Mary was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved cooking and entertaining. She also loved watching Jerry sing with his two Bay Area choruses, where they met many long-time friends. Mary loved her no destination drives with Jerry and was so happy when they ended up at a casino to spend a few nickels.
Mary is survived by her daughter Cheryl Baccei and husband Steve Baccei, son Lawrence Valencia, grandchildren Stephanie Napoleon (Valencia) and husband CJ Napoleon, Christopher Valencia and wife Jennifer Valencia, Bryan Snodgrass and wife Brittany Snodgrass, Samantha Foakes (Snodgrass) and husband Michael Foakes, Christina Baccei, Amanda Valencia, and Sarah Valencia. Great-grandchildren Jonti, Jéchiana, and Jordyn Napoleon, Michael and Patrick Valencia, Avery and Peyton Snodgrass, and Charlotte Foakes. Nieces Carla Dorn, Sandy Mallos, and Patrese Pyle, nephews Gary Nardi and Greg Franco and her brother John Franco and his wife Donna Franco, and other family and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her father Carlo, mother Luigina, and sister Rose.
The family of Mary Valencia wishes to thank Dr. Richard Morgan, Foothill Village Senior Living (Angels Camp, CA), Optimal Hospice Care (Stockton, CA), Chapel of the Highlands (Millbrae, CA), St. Gregory’s Church (San Mateo, CA), and the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (Colma, CA).
Due to current COVID restrictions, attendance of services for Mary is limited to family and close friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory Catholic Church followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. Condolences to the family may be sent to Chapel of the Highlands in Millbrae.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Heart Association or Optimal Hospice Care in Stockton, CA.
