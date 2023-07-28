Mary Anne Prinvale, a treasure in the lives of those who loved her, left us far too early on July 11, when she died of complications during surgery after suffering a serious fall.
Born December 29, 1949, in San Francisco, MaryAnne was the first child of Joe and Helen (Towey) McDonnell. She was later joined by three younger brothers, John, Jim and Jay. MaryAnne grew up in the Outer Mission district, and attended St. John’s grade school and St. John’s Ursuline High School. Her cheerful and friendly personality brought her many friends, including a lifelong friendship with her classmate, Suzie Noard. After high school, MaryAnne eventually moved down the Peninsula, and launched a career in the electronics field.
MaryAnne met the love of her life, Mike Prinvale, in 1992. They courted for seven years, then married in 1999, and lived in Redwood City for the rest of her life. “Happily ever after” would be a true description of their marriage. MaryAnne was the love of Mike’s life, and each of them gave the other the happiest years of their lives.
MaryAnne and Mike loved to travel, and they had many trips all over the world. They enjoyed regular 2-3 day “getaways” exploring beautiful California. MaryAnne had many favorite spots and loved dining with friends. She particularly cherished her times with her closest friends, Suzie Noard, Kaye Clement and Chris O’Connor.
Spending time with her brothers and their families was very important, because being the oldest, she was the family beacon.
Mary Anne is survived by her loving husband Michael, Michael’s son, Matthew, his daughter Alisha Gale (Jared), and grandchildren Claire, Thomas, Bridget, Sabrina and Westley. She is also survived by John Prinvale (Laurine) Dr. Jean Swenk (Dave), Dan Prinvale (Lori), and nieces and nephews, DJ Prinvale, David Prinvale, Michelle Prinvale, Nicole Contreras (Tony). She is survived by her brothers John McDonnell, (Joanne) Jim McDonnell (Marie) Jay McDonnell (Patricia), and nieces and nephews, Danielle Boyd (Robert) Tracey Celebrado (Jonah) Mollie Yocum (Matt), Patrick McDonnell, Vincent McDonnell (Susan) and Erin Mulacic (Denis).
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Manor House at Twin Pines Park in Belmont, California, where MaryAnne and Mike were married.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to MaryAnne’s favorite charity, St Jude Children’s Hospital.
