Mary Ann Martinez passed away peacefully in her Burlingame home on January 16, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved and devoted mother to Steven T. Martinez, David L. Martinez, Susan D. Martinez, James M. Martinez, and Carol Raisner. Mary Ann was predeceased by her loving husband of 35 years, Thomas L. Martinez and her daughter, Karen L. Hooker. Mary Ann was a cherished and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Born in San Francisco in 1933, Mary Ann attended high school at Immaculate Conception Academy, where she graduated in 1951. After her schooling, she went to work and found her first career as a professional seamstress. She helped her husband run Plaza Cobbler for many years. She later founded Mary Ann’s Dolls and was very successful in making porcelain dolls, distributing supplies, and teaching others the craft.
Mary Ann kept busy by making home improvements, nearly renovating their entire home and spending hours tending to her gardens. She enjoyed going to the casinos in her free time, where she loved playing the slot machines with family and friends. Known as a dog whisperer in her neighborhood, every dog she met just fell in love with her.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Crosby-N. Gray & Co., 2 Park Rd., Burlingame, CA., from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 and a Funeral Mass on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels, 1428 Hillside Dr., Burlingame, CA. at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Ann’s family is requesting donations to be made to the PKD Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131, (pkdcure.org) in memory of Mary Ann Martinez.
