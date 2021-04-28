“We were put on this earth to help each other”
Mary’s endless warmth, kindness, compassion and generosity defined her. She emanated a selfless attitude and healthy sense of humor. Mary touched so many lives, even complete strangers who crossed her path. Always positive, her goodness brought out the best in others.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Gary and sister Olga. She is survived by her daughter Roberta, son Marty, daughter in law Ela and the love of her life, grandson Adam.
