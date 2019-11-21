Jacksonville, OR - Mary A. Lehmkuhl, 92, passed away on October 26, 2019.
She joins her late husband, Donald C. Lehmkuhl, and is survived by her daughter, Teresa Diane Budesa (Lehmkuhl); son-in-law, Robert James Budesa; grandson Geoffrey Tristan Budesa; and daughter, Joanne Marie Lehmkuhl.
The daughter of William and Mary Hoegerman, Mary was born on January 12, 1927, in Lodi, CA. She had two brothers, Edward Hoegerman and Leroy Hoegerman, both deceased.
Mary graduated from Lodi Union High School, and went on to attend Humphrey Business College in Stockton, CA. During World War II she worked for the Office of Price Administration as Controller, and later for John P. Kutlik P.A. After moving to Santa Cruz, CA, she worked as a bookkeeper for Ackerman and McNeely C.P.A.s. While living in Santa Cruz, she met her late husband Donald C. Lehmkuhl. When the family moved to Burlingame, CA, she began working for CCH Computax, a computer tax service, retiring in 1989. In her final years, Mary moved to Jacksonville, Oregon, to be near her family.
Mary was loving and devoted to her husband and daughters. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge, was an avid reader and belonged to a local book club. She also enjoyed needlepoint and other crafts. Mary volunteered for several organizations. She was a sustaining member of the San Mateo Mission Hospice Auxiliary and the Poplar Creek Women’s Golf Club, and was a volunteer secretary at Our Lady of Angels Confraternity of Christian Doctrine.
At Mary’s request, there will be no formal services. Donations in her memory may be made to Mission Hospice, Sisters of Mercy, Burlingame, CA, or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.