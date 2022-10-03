Martha Ann Roberts Benson Photo

Martha Ann Roberts Benson, 93, passed away peacefully at her home after a short illness in San Mateo on Friday, September 23 with family by her side.

She lived a full and active life up until the end. With her cheerful, compassionate and vivacious personality Martha made lifelong friends everywhere she went; college sorority, the Burlingame First Presbyterian church, the Burlingame community and Sterling Court in San Mateo where she lived the remaining active and joyful years of her life.

