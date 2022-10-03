Martha Ann Roberts Benson, 93, passed away peacefully at her home after a short illness in San Mateo on Friday, September 23 with family by her side.
She lived a full and active life up until the end. With her cheerful, compassionate and vivacious personality Martha made lifelong friends everywhere she went; college sorority, the Burlingame First Presbyterian church, the Burlingame community and Sterling Court in San Mateo where she lived the remaining active and joyful years of her life.
Martha was born in Hanford, CA in 1928. Her family roots go back to the Gold Rush. She moved to Oakland where she graduated from Fremont High School. She went on to San Jose State (BA,1951) where she became a lifelong member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and met her future husband, John Bernhard Benson.
John and Martha married in 1951 and started a family. The young couple moved to Burlingame and took a chance and bought The Studio Shop, an established picture frame and gift shop in 1955. With Martha’s business acumen and John’s creative woodworking skills they ran the Studio Shop for 40 years until retirement when daughters Janet and Kristen took over.
As successful business owners, Martha and John became dedicated members of the community participating in many clubs and making many friends. Martha was PTA president at Coolidge School (66-67). At the city level she served on the Beautification Commission in the 70s and co-authored a book on the Trees of Burlingame. She served on the Civil Service Commission in the 1980s and the Senior Commission in the 1990s. Martha gave her loving support to John’s many years of service to the Burlingame Lions Club.
In 1989 Martha and John were recognized for their many years of service and dedication to the community by being jointly awarded the Burlingame Citizen of the Year Award.
Martha was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame for 65 years. She volunteered for many years at Burlingame’s CALL Primrose providing grocery assistance to families in need. She also served as a nature docent at Filoli, sharing the wonders of nature with elementary school children.
Martha was predeceased by her husband John Benson and brother Howard Roberts.
Known to her family as Peps and Nona, she will be remembered by daughters Karen Abbott (Tom), Kristen Benson (Bill Anderson), Janet Martin (Carl); four grandchildren, Evan, Jennifer, Patrick, Nicholas and one great granddaughter Luen.
A celebration of Martha’s life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame on Thursday, October 6, 1 p.m.
In Martha’s memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to CALL Primrose in Burlingame or Filoli House and Gardens in Woodside, CA.
