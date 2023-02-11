Marlene Joan Marcotte passed away on January 26, 2023 after a brief and sudden illness. She was born on June 30, 1934 to Grace and Arthur Hague in San Francisco, where her early years were spent amongst her large and loving Norwegian extended family. She attended Lowell High School and City College of SF prior to her work with Equitable Life Insurance. She met her future husband Girard while vacationing in Yosemite National Park. Marlene and Girard married on September 14, 1957. They began their married life in Sacramento, where they welcomed their four children, Denise, Dorene, Steven and Renae. The family moved to Millbrae in 1967, where she resided on the Peninsula for the remainder of her life. Her Catholic faith and her family were always first and foremost, as God found her fit to carry on the special needs and health concerns of her two youngest children. Caring and generosity were the cornerstones of her well-lived life. Dedication to her Catholic parish of Our Lady of Angels in Burlingame included her more than 30 years of service as a Eucharistic Minister, her lead and support of their St. Vincent de Paul Brown Bag Food Program, and her participation amongst various church programs over the years such as CFM and Renew. Her support of community and her ability to encompass the faith values of others, were shared through her work with the Women’s Assistance League, as well as holding twenty years of full-time employment as Office Administrator at Peninsula Temple Sholom.
