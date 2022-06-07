Mark Evan Vranes was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 6, 1949, to Stephen James and Dorothy Kreutzer Vranes. He adored and honored his parents and was proud of his Croatian and German heritage. Mark was raised in a loving family, with two older siblings–Dale and Jeanne, and two younger–Michael and Cathy. Mark and his siblings enjoyed a happy childhood in a close knit community with regular baseball games in the alley, football on the side of the house, and family picnics at Liberty Park and outings in the Utah canyons. They did not have much materially, but they had everything they needed and were rich in love and in the joy of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Mark was literally surrounded by love in his childhood, and his siblings have been some of his very best friends throughout his life.
In his young adulthood, Mark served faithfully as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He continued to have a passion for sharing Christ’s restored gospel throughout his life. (He would be delighted if you learned more at www.comeuntochrist.org<http://www.churchofjesuschrist.org>)
Mark married his sweetheart Diane Lane in the Salt Lake Temple on September 1, 1972. After graduating from the University of Utah, Mark and Diane headed to the San Francisco Bay Area where Mark began his career in Accounting. Mark pursued his Masters Degree in Taxation at Golden Gate University while working full-time, raising a young family, and serving as Bishop in his local congregation. Mark and Diane’s six children–Rebeka, Matthew, Debra, Stephen, John, and Sara–were born in a ten year span, and this made for a full and lively home. Mark and Diane developed great friendships in the Bay Area as they put down their roots, raised their family, and served in their church and community.
Mark was a devoted father who taught his children and spent time with them at every opportunity. He loved helping them with math problems, art and science school projects (he got an A for a catapult for his youngest daughter's high school Physics class), shooting hoops in the backyard, teaching them how to work hard, being their biggest cheerleader at every sporting event, filming family activities, cutting down the yearly Christmas tree, taking the family on road trips, playing board games, and spoiling his kids with ice cream sundaes. He was the go-to mechanic, handyman, and ultimate advisor and advocate for his children, all roles that he continued to fulfill throughout their adult years.
Mark took great pride in his profession. He was a successful CPA who provided the best possible service and advice to his clients. He formed cherished friendships with his clients that have endured even after his retirement. Mark was able to provide a wonderful life for his wife and six children through his hard work and dedication. These traits of diligence and dedication influenced all aspects of his life for good. Mark truly gave his all in everything he did.
Mark practiced what he preached. He followed the Savior. He reached out to the downtrodden and was generous in helping all he could. He was a fierce defender of the underdog, just like his Dad was. Mark’s mother was a widow for 27 years, and Mark felt a deep responsibility to care for his Mother. He took care of her in every way and rejoiced in his ability to do so.
Family and the gospel of Jesus Christ were of utmost importance to Mark. His family and God meant everything to him. In his later years, he was a devoted Grandpa who spent as much time as possible with his grandchildren who were spread out across four states. Favorite activities with Grandpa Mark were bike rides, treehouse building, being pushed on his backyard swing, drawing, exploring, debates and discussions, early-morning doughnut runs, vacationing in Lake Tahoe, and more.
Mark truly wore out his life in the service of the Lord. He gave countless hours, made innumerable ministering visits, and loved and served the Lord with all of his heart, might, mind, and strength. And he counted it all as joy. Service to his family and to his fellow sojourners on this earth energized Mark. He viewed every person he came into contact with as a precious child of God, and he was passionate about helping people.
Although Mark battled two forms of cancer in the last two years of his life, very few people knew this because he did not want the focus to be on him and his challenges. He focused outwardly and sought to lift, bless, and help those around him. When he initially let his children know about his cancer, he ended his message with “Carpe diem!” He didn’t let cancer slow him down. Instead, it seemed to speed him up since he knew he had much to accomplish in a short time. Towards the end, he expressed sorrow at not being able to have more time on this earth with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He said recently that he had the worst case of FOMO of not being able to be on earth longer to witness his grandchildren grow to adulthood, but we know Grandpa Mark will be watching and helping from the other side.
It is difficult to put into words the profound impact that Mark Vranes had on the lives of his family, friends, associates, and even complete strangers whom he reached
out to help. His family wishes to thank the countless people who have reached out to express their love and gratitude for the positive impact Mark has had on their lives.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Diane, of 50 years, his six blessed children and their spouses: Rebeka (Brant) Harnois of Central Point, Oregon; Matthew (Jennifer) Vranes of Central Point, Oregon; Debra (Blair) Carlson of El Dorado Hills, California; Stephen (Rebecca) Vranes of Pasadena, California; John (Tiffany) Vranes of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sara (Tice Umberger–fiancé) Vranes of Salt Lake City, Utah; his twenty-one treasured grandchildren; his four adored siblings; and numerous precious nieces and nephews.
All who wish to join in a celebration of Mark’s life are invited to a memorial service on Monday, June 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 975 Sneath Lane in San Bruno. Viewing begins at 9:00 a.m. followed by the celebration at 10:00 a.m. Carpe diem!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.