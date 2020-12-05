Marjorie O’Brien Mori passed away in her sleep last Saturday and joined her husband, James Anthony Mori in heaven. Margie touched the lives of many people with her smiles and laughter, and, especially for her children and grandchildren, with her big hugs and kisses.
Margie was born in Springfield, NY to Terese Marie Dunne and Thomas Chester O’Brien. She graduated from Rye High School in Rye, NY. While at a family wedding in California, Margie met Jim, and just a few months later they were married. After marrying Jim, she moved to San Mateo, CA where she lived for the next 60+ years of her life. Her greatest achievement in life was raising 6 children with her husband on a single, modest income. She made sure her children and grandchildren had everything they needed to live happy and love-filled lives. Margie also loved Bingo. She dedicated many years to helping out with weekly Bingo fundraising nights at Saint Gregory’s Church in San Mateo and Serra High School in San Mateo.
Margie is survived by her devoted children: Jim Mori of San Mateo, Tony Mori (wife Cheryl) of Burlingame, Mary Molloy (husband Liam) of San Mateo, Tom Mori (wife Lisa) of San Mateo, Peter of San Mateo, and Karin Kolb (husband Sam) of San Mateo and grandchildren, Justice McPherson, Rebecca McPherson, Blake Mori, Daniel McPherson, Jack Mori, Karina Mori, Jacob Kolb, Patrick Mori, Alexandra Kolb, and Liam Molloy. She is also survived by her sister Karin Carozza of Bridgeport, CT and many more nieces and nephews and extended family. She will be fondly remembered by everyone.
There will be a private family memorial. Margie’s final resting place will be The Italian Cemetery in Colma, where she will be with the love of her life, Jim, and she will be reunited in heaven with her sister Mary O’Brien and her brothers Thomas O’Brien and Gene O’Brien.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to one of her favorite organizations: The Endue Foundation at enduefoundation.org, The Second Harvest Food Bank at shfb.org, or Susan G Komen at komen.org.
