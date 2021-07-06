Born in Englewood New Jersey to David and Marjorie Livingston, the eldest of 4 children. Her siblings, John David Livingston, Agnes DuHaime, and Alan Livingston have survived her. Her father David passed away when she was 20 and Marion was instrumental in raising her brothers and sister. Marion had 5 children, David, Donald, Steven, Susan, and Thomas who have survived her. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren.
Marion was an outstanding student, excelling in both academia and sports. She was registered in Who’s Who in America in High School, was in many school clubs and was President of the Bible Club. She graduated from New Jersey State Teaching College at Glassboro in 1953. She married in 1954 to Harry O. Spencer Jr (deceased) in New Jersey and moved to the Bay Area in 1957, settling in Millbrae in 1965. Marion taught elementary school in several places, retiring with Spring Valley Elementary in Millbrae. Marion was a lifelong pianist. An astute accompanist, she played for several churches. She loved the old hymns of the faith and knew them from memory. She loved to read and always had many books on hand.
Memorial at 1st Baptist San Bruno, July 17, 3 p.m.
