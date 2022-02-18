In the early morning hours of January 13, Marion Elizabeth (Lay) Radetich passed away with one of her caregivers, Onika Fusimalotti at her side. Onika reported that Betty (Marion's nickname) stated she was ready to go and then slipped peacefully away. She was preceded in death by all the members of the Lay family, her loving husband of over 75 years, Joseph Radetich and daughter in law, Kim (Zirbes) Radetich, She is survived by sons John (Linda), David and two grandchildren, Scott and Krista.
Betty was born in Cornville, Arizona on July 24, 1923. She was one of seven children who grew up on Joe and Inez Lay’s ranch/farm. Betty would regale us with stories of her adventures on the farm. She met her future husband in Jerome, Arizona and was married on November 8, 1944. During their time in Jerome, sons John and David were born. The family moved to Redwood City, California in 1952.
During those California years, Betty was a homemaker until her children moved away. She then became an executive secretary in the Sequoia school district. Upon retirement, she became a volunteer at Sequoia Hospital. Betty was a faithful member of the St. Pius Catholic Church.
Those who knew her spoke of her kind and caring nature. She always put others ahead of herself. Her greatest joy was her family. She created a warm and loving environment for her family and friends. She and Joe fostered ways for her children to explore the world on their own terms, realizing that experience can be the best teacher. While she is now gone, she will always be remembered as a rainbow that shines brightly even on the darkest of days. Her final resting place will be at Gate Of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Los Altos, where she will once again be together with Joseph.
