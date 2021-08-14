Mario Padua of San Juan, Ilocos Sur, Philippines passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the age of 70. After years of declining health, Mario died peacefully with his beloved wife Aida, daughters, and grandchildren by his side.
Mario Padua was born on April 29, 1951 to father Desiderio Padua and Corazon Padua. He was a pharmacy representative in the Philippines and a devoted father and grandfather.
He battled debilitating cardiac disease while being a husband, father, and grandfather to his family. His legacy of unconditional love and sacrifice for his family will live on.
Family members will be holding private ceremony at Cypress Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
Mario is survived by his wife Aida Padua, his daughters, Lori Padua, Charlotte Salamanca, his grandchildren, Alberto Salamanca, Patricia Salamanca, and Alexandra Salamanca.
