Mario Guaitamacchi, painlessly and peacefully passed on Thursday, December 26, in his sleep. He had been suffering from cancer and is in a better, more peaceful place now. He was in the comfort of his own home, looking out at the beautiful view of the backyard that he loved so much. He was surrounded by his loving family when he passed. He led a rich and full life, reaching the age of 84 and is survived by his wife, Rosemary, his daughter, Sandra, and his two grandsons, Andy and Connor.
He will be missed but always remembered. He loved life, was an eternal optimist, always curious, forever focused on family, and, above all, kind.
Mario grew up in Milan, Italy and moved to the US in his 20’s where he met Rosemary, the love of his life. He was a gifted artist and had a love for all things beautiful in nature and art. Mario chose to raise his family in California because it reminded him of Italy. He was proud to be American but never lost his love for Italy, Italian culture, and amazing food.
In the spirit of his kindness and love of food, donations in his honor can be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley. give.shfb.org/donatenow
Mario wanted us to celebrate his life rather than mourn his passing. In lieu of a funeral, the family will honor his life privately. Sign the guestbook at www.crippenflynn.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.