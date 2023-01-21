Mario Evangelista of Millbrae passed away on January 15, 2023. He was 80.
Mario is survived by his beloved wife Judy Evangelista, daughters Gina Tonegato (husband Brian), Katrina Evangelista (husband Dave Abbott), and grandchildren Amy, Michael, and Jessica Tonegato. Dear son of the late Mario and Marie Evangelista. Survived by sister-in-law Kaaren Tank, nephew Edd Tank and niece Kristina Crestetto. Survived by Aunt Joanne and Uncle Bobby Joseph of Franklin, Massachusetts and numerous cousins and friends.
He was born in Cambridge, Mass. And the family moved to California when he was five years old. Mario enjoyed being with his family and friends. After retiring, he loved going on cruises with his wife.
Services will be held on Monday January 23rd at 11 a.m. at Chapel of the Highlands 194 Millwood Dr. Millbrae. Interment at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Colma at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
