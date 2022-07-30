Marilynn Ann (Hoedt) Donnelly passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her own home in Redwood City, CA, at the age of 84.
Marilynn Ann (Hoedt) Donnelly passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her own home in Redwood City, CA, at the age of 84.
Marilynn was born on March 2, 1938 in San Francisco to Ethel and Fred Hoedt, the 'baby' of the family.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jim Donnelly, sons, Michael Donnelly, Matthew Donnelly (Janelle), daughter, Jeanine Seaver (Scott), and grandsons Kael and Aedan Seaver. She is also survived by brother, Fred Hoedt (Gloria) and a plethora of loving nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Marilynn attended Notre Dame Des Victoires, an all-girls high school in San Francisco, after attending grammar school at St. Cecilia’s in San Francisco. She received an AA degree in Dental Nursing from City College of San Francisco, and worked for her father's, then brother's (Richard "Dick" Hoedt) dental practice until she had her children. She later continued her career as a dental nurse with Dick Lubman, DDS, in Menlo Park, CA for 20 years. Marilyn was always very involved with her children's activities and schools, as well as an avid babysitter and concert/sport event attendee as a grandmother. Marilynn loved reading, attending movies and musicals with her girlfriends, traveling with her husband and their couple friends, and hosting friend and family parties. Marilynn also was very involved as a volunteer in many areas at her parish, St. Matthias Church in Redwood City, where she has resided for over 50 years.
A Funeral Mass open to the public will be held on Aug 18, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1685 Cordilleras Road, Redwood City. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in memory of Marilynn to The Saint Francis Center of Redwood City.
