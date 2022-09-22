On the morning of September 6, 2022, Marilyn Canon died at the age of 76. Marilyn was born to Henry and Ida Thielsen in Chicago, IL in 1946. Her husband, Kurt, predeceased her, as well as her parents. She is survived by her brother, Hank, and her son and daughter, Michael and Nicole.
She was an inspiration to all who knew her, and with her endless energy balanced a career, raised two successful children, and enjoyed life with her husband. She gave generously of her time off to the League of Women Voters, volunteered at the church and Palo Alto Medical Foundation, and was an educated advocate for herself and others with her medical condition. She invested in the next generation by leading a Girl Scout Troop and assisting in the STEM program for teenagers through Stanford. For fun, she found enrichment enjoying plays and operas with friends, hikes, book and play clubs with AAUW, and she was a ringer in bocce ball. She also was a world traveler with her husband and close friends, and entertained everyone she met with great stories of her life. She always found the time to keep in touch with friends and family, no matter the distance.
