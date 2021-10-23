Marie T. Quiery, 94, passed away on October 19, 2021 in Redwood City, CA. She was with her family and passed peacefully. She was the widow of Bernard J. Quiery, Sr.; they shared 59 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2006.
Marie was born in San Francisco, CA and was the daughter of Theresa A. Rourke and Thomas J. Rourke. She graduated from Star of the Sea Catholic School in San Francisco. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker.
Marie was an active member of IHM Church beginning in 1976 when the family moved to Redwood Shores. Marie and Bernie Sr. celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary at IHM by renewing their Marriage Vows. She enjoyed volunteering in her daughter’s (Diane) classroom in the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District on a regular basis for over thirty-five years. Marie loved her family and loved to celebrate family birthdays, milestones, and the holidays with traditional meals. Marie and Bernie Sr. loved to travel. They enjoyed road trips, bus tours, and cruises. Marie loved to garden, dance, and plan her next trip.
Marie will be remembered for her radiant smile, kind and thoughtful nature, devotion to her family, and her eternally positive attitude. Marie loved her country and with her husband, Bernie Sr. (retired Air Force) they lived in several states and in England. They always had wonderful stories to tell about their adventures. San Francisco was always their favorite city and their favorite song was, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”
Marie is survived by her children Diane M. Quiery Sexton (son-in-law, Stephen) and Robert M. Quiery, predeceased by her brothers Philip Rourke and Thomas Rourke, sister-in-laws Doris, A. Patricia, Eileen, Josephine, and Kathleen, her daughter, Theresa A. Quiery and her son, Bernard J. Quiery, Jr. She is survived by four grandchildren, Andrew Sexton (Lena), Christopher Quiery, Elizabeth Quiery, Timothy Quiery, and nieces and nephews.
The funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1040 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA with interment at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District- School Force or to the San Mateo County Humane Society.
