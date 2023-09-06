Marie Ann Favero, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident since 1964, entered into rest at her residence on August 30, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Remus “Tic” Favero. Loving mother of Bob (his wife Chris), Laurie (her husband Keith) and Val (her husband Wick). Devoted daughter of the late Battista and the late Louise Ferrero who immigrated from Italy in the early 1900’s. A dear sister predeceased by Gene Campedel (his wife Charmaine) Jerry Ferrero (his wife Shelly). Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Gena (her husband Jimmy), Annie, Johnathan (his wife Cintya), Kirsten (her husband Ross), Matthew, James (his wife Ady), Hayley (her husband Brent), along with her great grandsons and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews including other relatives and dear friends. A native of San Francisco, California, age 95 years.
A graduate of Mission High School in San Francisco. Her career and great work ethic included positions with The Emporium on Market Street, Federal Reserve Bank, CA DMV and well known for her over 50 years of service with the SF Giants as an usherette and concessionaire in the North Beach stand. She loved to travel with her family and friends; enjoyed her monthly meetings with “The Club”; fondly remembered for listening and giving advice and always welcoming to people. Marie loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed and remembered as “Dirty Marie”. A special thank you and deep appreciation to the staff of Cadence in Millbrae as well as Grace and Glory Hospice.
