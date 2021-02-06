Maria Hisako Oba passed away peacefully at the nursing home, Sakura in San Mateo, California at the age of 84.
Maria, a very independent -thinking woman came over from Nagasaki, Japan, to the Bay Area.
She worked in several dentist offices-a career that lasted for many years until her retirement. She first worked with Dr. Warfiedl and then with Dr. Tom Nichols for 24 years. She had a keen sense of humor that was appreciated by her bosses and patients.
Maria was a woman of many talents: in addition to traveling, cooking, baking, painting, sewing, and knitting, she also had interests in music and fine arts.
Maria will be dearly missed.
