Maria De Jesus Rodriguez de Segura, a resident of Redwood City, CA, passed away peacefully in her home on March 23, 2021 at 64 years of age.

She is survived by her husband (Jose Manuel Segura), three sons (Jose, Jaime, Mario), one daughter (Marisol), 3 grandsons (Dwayne, Isaac, Mateo), her siblings (Rosalio, Francisco, Juan and Maria) and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be Tuesday March 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, with a Vigil Service at 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 3500 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park.

