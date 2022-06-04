Margorie (Marjorie) B Sangmaster (Doherty) resident of San Mateo, died peacefully May 14, 2022 at the age of 92. Margie married Fred Sangmaster (1923-2011) in 1953 and raised 4 daughters- Laura, Bridget, Margo and Sheila. Margie is survived by her 4 daughters, 3 son-in-laws, 6 grandchildren, 3 sisters, 1 sister-in-law and 1 great grandchild. Margie is now at peace and will be deeply missed.
