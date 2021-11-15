Margie was the beloved wife of Marshall De Wolfe, incredible mother to Alexander De Wolfe and Ashley George and mother-in-law to Brian, dedicated sister and best friend to Leslie DeNino, and sister-in-law to Mark DeNino. She was the treasured “Grammie” to her granddaughters Finley and Dylan, aunt to Alexis, Jeremy, Lauren and Busani and great-aunt to Kyan, Avynn, Zac and Zoe.
Margie was born in Margate, New Jersey where she grew up until she moved to Florida to study at the University of South Florida. Shortly after she graduated, she moved across the country to Los Angeles, California where she began her teaching career and met Marshall. They lived in Southern California where they welcomed both of their children before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area. In the Bay Area, Margie continued her teaching career at Burlingame Intermediate School, where she taught Math to thousands of students over 24 years. Her infectious enthusiasm and strong-willed personality quickly earned her the reputation as one of the “toughest teachers at BIS”, which she loved. However, despite being tough, she was always fair and kept a watchful eye out for the underdog to make sure no one was left behind, in the classroom or otherwise.
Anyone who knew her would agree that Margie was fierce! Everything she did in life was done with determination, holding fast to her beliefs, and always seeking to be the best person she could be. Whether it was leading the BIS cheer, supporting her friends and family, or shopping for the best deals, it was done with passion and in fashion. She prided herself on putting together the perfect outfit for every occasion, mixing high-end designers with bargain steals. Her love for shopping was only surpassed by her love for her family, especially her granddaughters, all of whom she enjoyed spending as much time with as possible. All of these traits stayed with her when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer shortly after her 60th birthday. She endured many procedures and harsh treatments, but never stopped fighting and never stopped celebrating and enjoying life as much as possible along the way. After a six-year battle, Margie passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 with her family by her side.
Margie’s life was far too short, and she will be greatly missed by many, more than words can say. There will be a celebration of her life in the spring and all are welcome to attend. Details will be shared at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Sebastian Strong Foundation https://sebastianstrong.kindful.com/in-honor-of-margie-de-wolfe
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.