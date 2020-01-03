Margarita Lazcano is on to far better places. Margarita exhaled her last breath of air at 1:00 PM at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City surrounded by those loved and those whom loved her very much. She was never alone during her time of privilege. Margarita emigrated to the United States from Guadalajara, Mexico, to San Francisco, and then to Redwood City, and then to Menlo Park as a decades-long resident. She embraced life as the adventure meant to be.
Mother, teacher, protector, humble resident of the Earth, Margarita bestowed a generosity of love and kindness to all. Her dedication to Family and the creation of opportunity for each of her five children, first-generation Californian, knew no bounds. Selfless in her sacrifice to share, provide, and give back to the larger community here and in Mexico helped many with far less. She was a child of Humanity, an imperfect angel, charged with great responsibility.
Margarita’s abundance of self, and curiosity of others always bridged communications despite broken English. A free spirit, Margarita looked at the world through the innocence of a child, always questioning and learning. Deeply religious as a parishioner of Nativity Church and Saint Anthony Church, she embraced a deep faith in God and a belief He guided her path and protection. She remained active for many years with the Saint Anthony Parish and the Fair Oaks Community Center helping others without question. Always loving, always generous, always smiling.
America was her home, proud to be here as an active member of the community, and for the promise of shared opportunity. Her roots remained in Mexico, where fond memories of 3 brothers and 1 sister danced until silence and beyond. An abundance of trips to her homeland, until her health started to fail, brought joy to her and others.
Margarita leaves the memories of a departed husband and a life, to her five children, Miguel, Martha, Monica, James, and Maria, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. At 93 years of age, her life was long and rich. Her life shaped many; it will endure as a part of the culture of a Family.
Live forever in a place far better than that left Margarita. The Universe is your home now. Look after us from afar.
A Funeral Mass for Margarita will be held at St. Anthony’s Church in Menlo Park on January 3 at 10 AM.
