Margaret was born on July 17, 1928 in San Francisco to Oscar and Elsie Larson. She graduated from George Washington High School in San Francisco in 1945, and from U.C. Berkeley in 1950 with a degree in Home Economics. One of her regrets in life was never going to see the Home Economics building that was completed on the Berkeley campus the year after she graduated.
She met Maurice Tarrou at a high school Halloween parade when she was a Senior, and Maurice was a Junior. Much to her parents’ objections, she married Maurice in 1949 before she graduated from Berkeley. Maurice and Margaret first settled into an apartment in an apartment building that her in-laws owned in the San Francisco Richmond District, and then later bought their first home in Belmont, CA in 1955.
Being a wife and mother is truly all Margaret ever wanted to do. She was a Girl Scout leader, active in the PTA, and always volunteered for school field trips. She was also active for many years in the Belmont Garden Club, and served on their board. When Maurice passed away in 2003, she started going through her 50 years of accumulation so she could move to Napa next door to her daughter Mary and Mary’s family.
Her last wish was fulfilled when her last day on Earth would be spent in her Napa home surrounded by her immediate family. Margaret was a brilliant seamstress, and made a good majority of her daughter’s clothes when they were growing up. She even made the wedding suit that she wore when she married Maurice. She was also a passionate gardener, and being out in her garden was always her “happy place”.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Maurice, sister Ann Larson, her dear Aunt Violet Cardwell, and dear friend Ruth Laba. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Constantas (Mike) and Karen Tarrou, her grandchildren Angie Flores, Michael and Maria Constantas, her godchildren Dan Flaherty and Kellie Gray, her best friend Patricia Flaherty, and many loving members of an extended family. Margaret has requested that there be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to a favorite charity.
