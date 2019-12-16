In loving memory of Marco Tulio Fernandez, a mass will be held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Santa Monica, December 15th, 2019.
He was survived by his former wife Regina Falcon, his two daughters Pilar and Rosa Fernandez and his loving grandson Jonathan Asgari who reside in Southern California.
May he Rest In Peace.
