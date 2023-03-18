Marcella Jeanne Mortara Photo

Marcella Jeanne Mortara passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023, in her Brentwood home among family and friends. Marcella was predeceased by her dearly beloved husband, Benjamin Mortara, and her children Chris Rossi and Maureen Ahlf. She is survived by 5 children and spouses; David/Deborah Rossi, Paul Rossi, Brenda Rossi, Dawn/Kevin Humphrey and Darlene/Jerry Cypert. She was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and their spouses, and 19 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all including Dannie and Marianna who provided care and companionship.

 

