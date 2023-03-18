Marcella Jeanne Mortara passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023, in her Brentwood home among family and friends. Marcella was predeceased by her dearly beloved husband, Benjamin Mortara, and her children Chris Rossi and Maureen Ahlf. She is survived by 5 children and spouses; David/Deborah Rossi, Paul Rossi, Brenda Rossi, Dawn/Kevin Humphrey and Darlene/Jerry Cypert. She was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and their spouses, and 19 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all including Dannie and Marianna who provided care and companionship.
Marcella was born on April 2, 1932 to John and Enes Cerrato and raised in South San Francisco. She graduated from So San Francisco High School in 1949. Having developed proficient secretarial skills, she began her career as a legal secretary until starting her family. She also worked for the SSF Chamber of Commerce and a Chiropractic office during her career.
Marcella lived a full life as a mother of seven. She was constantly surrounded by family, friends, and laughter. In retirement, she remained active with her husband Benjamin and traveled the world. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and We Care Bears Project.
Her new journey will begin with a service held in her honor on Friday March 24 at 11 am at the Garden Chapel in So San Francisco. Celebration of Life will follow. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to St Jude Children's or your favorite charity.
