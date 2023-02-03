Marc Bryant Photo

Marc Bryant (66), a resident of Santa Cruz, California, passed away on December 23, 2022. Marc was born to Anne and Hank Bryant in San Mateo, California. Marc started working for his family’s painting business at a young age and eventually became owner. For the past 16 years he was very involved in the Santa Cruz Market Street Senior Center.

Marc is survived by his wife, Jan, his daughter, Casey Wynn, his son-in-law Nick and his two grandchildren, Chuck and Sierra. He is also survived by his siblings, Carol Nystrom, and her husband Phil, Susie Bryant-Grant and her husband Walt, Steve Bryant, Jon Bryant and his wife Erica, and Mary and her husband Bob. Marc is preceded in death by his parents, Anne and Hank Bryant.

