Marc Bryant (66), a resident of Santa Cruz, California, passed away on December 23, 2022. Marc was born to Anne and Hank Bryant in San Mateo, California. Marc started working for his family’s painting business at a young age and eventually became owner. For the past 16 years he was very involved in the Santa Cruz Market Street Senior Center.
Marc is survived by his wife, Jan, his daughter, Casey Wynn, his son-in-law Nick and his two grandchildren, Chuck and Sierra. He is also survived by his siblings, Carol Nystrom, and her husband Phil, Susie Bryant-Grant and her husband Walt, Steve Bryant, Jon Bryant and his wife Erica, and Mary and her husband Bob. Marc is preceded in death by his parents, Anne and Hank Bryant.
Aside from his everyday tasks around his property, Marc also enjoyed singing and performing at the Santa Cruz Follies and other variety shows. He loved singing a wide variety of music but his favorites were Frank Sinatra and Ricky Nelson songs.
A favorite pastime for Marc was riding his Harley alongside his wife. He also crafted unique items such as bootjacks and walking sticks, which he would sell at local markets. He taught his grandkids how to use tools and be handy like him. One of his favorite days would be working on small projects around the house and attending his grandkid’s sporting events. He was a huge part of his family’s life and community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Marc’s family will host a Celebration of Life on Friday, March 3 at 3:00 pm. The celebration will be at ReGeneration Church in Scotts Valley.
