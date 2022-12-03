Manuel peacefully passed away at the age of 94 in Redwood City, California. Born in Shanghai, China, in death, he joins his late parents Alvaro and Lina Pereira, and his late brother, Gustavo. He was the beloved husband of Doreen and the cherished father of Michael (Janelle), Loraine (James), and Lynn. Much loved by his grandchildren Jana, Zachary, Malia, Creighton, JR, and Maile, and his great-grandchildren Hi’ilei, Tipeti, Jade, and Jayla. To all, he was the respected patriarch and much loved, funny Umpa…with always a twinkle in his eye.
Manuel’s life was full and fascinating. In his Shanghai youth, he and his family survived internment in a concentration camp through the duration of World War 2. After this, they moved to Hong Kong and joined the Portuguese from Macao (Macanese) community. There he met and married his wife Doreen in June 1954. With their young son Michael, they emigrated to San Francisco in 1956 and eventually settled in Redwood City in 1958.
Manuel was fiercely committed to his cultural roots, long-standing faith, and community. He continued a lifelong membership in Uniao Macanese Americana (UMA) and Lusitano. As a devout Catholic, he maintained a strong devotion to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The family home was always a welcoming place, offering scotch and chocolate (Manuel’s favorites) to all who gathered.
Manuel proudly and loyally worked for Pan American Airlines for 32 years which allowed him and his family to travel the world; creating cherished experiences. In his retirement (and well into his 80s), he was active in lawn bowling; participating in tournaments with the San Francisco and Palo Alto Lawn Bowling Clubs.
He will be profoundly missed but always dearly remembered and loved.
In place of flowers, the family would prefer donations sent in Manuel’s name to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at Our Lady of Mount Carmel 300 Fulton Street, Redwood City, CA 94062.
Memorial Mass will be held December 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church – 300 Fulton Street, Redwood City.
Light lunch reception to follow in the Large Hall of the school across the parking lot.
