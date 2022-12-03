Manuel Antonio Pereira Photo

Manuel peacefully passed away at the age of 94 in Redwood City, California. Born in Shanghai, China, in death, he joins his late parents Alvaro and Lina Pereira, and his late brother, Gustavo. He was the beloved husband of Doreen and the cherished father of Michael (Janelle), Loraine (James), and Lynn. Much loved by his grandchildren Jana, Zachary, Malia, Creighton, JR, and Maile, and his great-grandchildren Hi’ilei, Tipeti, Jade, and Jayla. To all, he was the respected patriarch and much loved, funny Umpa…with always a twinkle in his eye.

Manuel’s life was full and fascinating. In his Shanghai youth, he and his family survived internment in a concentration camp through the duration of World War 2. After this, they moved to Hong Kong and joined the Portuguese from Macao (Macanese) community. There he met and married his wife Doreen in June 1954. With their young son Michael, they emigrated to San Francisco in 1956 and eventually settled in Redwood City in 1958.

