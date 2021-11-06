Our beloved mother passed away peacefully at the Stratford in San Mateo, CA surrounded by 3 generations of her loving family. It takes quite a woman to live to be 106. Lucille was amazing and never lost her enthusiasm for life.
Lucille was born on a ranch in Lincoln, Nebraska to Ethel and Rodney Spelts. The family moved to San Marino, CA and she attended So Pasadena High School and Pasadena City College where she was honored to become a Rose Princess. She later learned to fly a plane and became Miss California Aviation. Her flight instructor said when she made her first solo flight and came in UNDER the electrical wires that she had two Archangels on each wing and Gabriel on the tail. And that’s how she went through life… outliving her life expectancy of 56 by 50 years and defying gravity.
She married the love of her life Jerome Webster Hull in 1942 and quickly adjusted to her most important role that of wife and mother. They had 3 wonderful daughters. Jerry became Chairmen and CEO of Pacific Telephone the largest employer in California at that time with 90,000 employees. Mother was always by his side and they did it together. She was the perfect corporate wife and hostess; they moved 18 times, she always created a beautiful, inviting home for her family and friends. Lucille was a wonderful cook, loved to entertain and spend time with her friends and family.
She learned to play golf, which was Jerry’s passion. Lucille became a good golfer and together they made golf a central part of their lives belonging to many golf clubs and making numerous friends. She was admired and respected by all who knew her. She was beautiful inside and out.
Throughout her life she stayed active and involved with her family and friends. She loved to garden, play bridge, golf, and travel. Her favorite family vacation was always the annual Christmas trip to Maui.
In 2006 Lucille was predeceased by her husband Jerry and their wonderful daughter Carolyn Herrera Richardson. She is survived by loving daughters Patricia Hull Cavender (George Cavender) and Victoria Hull Hazelrig (Paul Hazelrig, Jr. M.D.) She was blessed with six beloved grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren all of whom were blessed to spend much quality time with her. Mother was devoted to her family and always happiest when we were by her side.
Our family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Stratford who lovingly cared for Lucille. She was blessed to have such outstanding caregivers.
A private graveside service was held at Sky Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. We will miss you Mother and thank you for your love and wisdom and making the world a better place.
