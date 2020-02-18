Lucille Arsenault, age 87, passed away due to Alzheimer’s disease on February 12, 2020 in Fresno Ca. In her spare time, Lu liked to volunteer at shelters and thrift stores, garden in her backyard, and take walks. She will be greatly missed.
Arrangements coordinated by Dopkins Funeral Chapel. https://www.dopkinschapel.com/obituaries/Lucille-Arsenault/
The funeral will be held at Smith Mountain Cemetery 42088 Rd 100, Dinuba, CA 93618 Friday February 21, 2020 at 11 am.
