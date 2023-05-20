Louis (Louie) Quinto Lucarotti died peacefully at age 98 on May 15, 2023 at his board and care home in Millbrae, CA. He was born on August 6, 1924. He was born and raised in San Francisco. He later moved to Marin County and raised his family there. After retirement he relocated to San Bruno to be closer to family. He spent his final years in Millbrae.
He was the loving husband of his late wife Lena for 56 years until her passing in 2005. He was fortunate to find love again later in life with his loving companion Evelyn until her passing in 2020.
He is survived by his children Joyce (Bob), Geri (Dan) and Vincent (Laura). He was predeceased by his son Anthony. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tristan (Kaisa), Jesse (Kelsey), June (Logan), Chris (Anna), Santino (Alexis), Dominic, and Erica.
He is the great grandfather of Charlie, Luna, Oliver, Joe, Charles, Julio, and Sophia.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He is now reunited with his siblings, Jennie, Juliette, Aldo, and Albina, who all passed away before him.
Louie was a veteran of WWII, working as an army radio operator in the Philippines. Growing up he helped out in his family’s produce store in San Francisco. After the war, he opened his own store in San Francisco. After he sold his business, he went to work for Safeway for 30 years in the produce department. He really knew his fruits and vegetables and would put that knowledge to use growing wonderful vegetables every year in his garden. When not working in the garden, he enjoyed remodeling and doing projects around the house. In his later years he was an avid bocce ball player with the South San Francisco League and the San Bruno Senior Center league. He also enjoyed trips and outings with the senior center. Louie was a kind and gentle man and will be missed by many.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 1 at St. Robert’s Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Rd., San Bruno. A reception will follow immediately at the 16 Mile House, 448 Broadway, Millbrae.
